Paytm Mall sounds the bugle with ‘Mera Cashback Sale’ this Diwali

Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd has announced a four day Mera Cashback Sale from September 20 to 23 in its first festive season. Customers will receive Rs 501 crore of assured cashback as the company works jointly with brand-authorized stores, large retail chains and small shopkeepers to host a wide range of products at unbeatable prices.

The sale will offer gift items, appliances, mobiles and fashion including apparel, footwear and accessories among others at cashback ranging from 15 per cent to 100 per cent . Additionally, the platform will offer 100 per cent cashback to 25 phone buyers every day and 200 customers will receive 100g Paytm Gold every day, making the sale the most value for money.

The company will bet big on its Online-to-Offline (O2O) model, as the sale orders will be serviced by the nearest brand-authorized store, large retail chain or small shopkeeper. This will drive increased sales for Paytm Mall’s partnered retailers ahead of this festive season, as they’ll be able to receive round-the-clock business and join the country’s online retail revolution. It will also lead to shorter delivery timelines for all festive orders and save additional logistics investments like warehousing. Over 80 per cent retailers are participating in the four-day sale, and the platform aims to contribute up to 10-15 per cent of their overall festive sales as it is expecting over 5 million new users during the four-day period. This sale will play a big role in allowing customers from smaller cities and towns to buy a wide range of branded products at the lowest prices.

As a part of its mission to offer a trusted shopping experience across online and offline, Paytm Mall has on-boarded thousands of shops and made them Paytm Mall QR enabled. Customers will also be able to scan these QR Codes and gain access to similar offers. This move will enable customers who prefer buying offline to find the season’s best offers on the Paytm Mall platform.

Chief Operating Officer, – Paytm Mall, Amit Sinha said, “In the first ever festive sale of Paytm Mall, we have collaborated with our partner brands and merchants to bring one of the largest assortment of cashback offers. Customers will get unbeatable prices on appliances, mobiles, fashion products and with the added trust of product getting delivered more from their nearest brand authorized stores or shopkeepers. We will keep the excitement up by giving phones and Paytm Gold everyday. We wish to make this Diwali a truly festive occasion for our customers and partners alike.”

Several top brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Oppo, Vivo, Sony, HP, Lenovo, JBL, Philips, Puma, Allen Solly, Lee, Pepe, Levi’s, Vero Moda, Pepe, Killer, Van Heusen, Action, Woodland, Catwalk, Skechers, Red Tape, Crocs, Timex, Safari, Lavie, Caprese, Baggit among others are participating in the Mera Cashback Sale. The platform will offer Rs 15,000 cashback on smartphones, Rs 20,000 cashback on laptops, 20 per cent cashback on large appliances like LED TV, refrigerators and washing machines; Rs 20,000 cashback on TVs, up to 70 per cent cashback on apparel, up to 50 per cent cashback on beauty and personal grooming products, upto 60 per cent cashback on shoes, up to Rs 20,000 cashback on luxury watches, upto 60 per cent cashback on kitchen appliances, upto 50 per cent cashback on trimmers, shavers and other personal grooming appliances

This year's festivities will see a new high with a range of Paytm Mall offerings starting with: 100 per cent cashback on Smartphones for 25 lucky buyers every day and a daily chance for 200 customers to win Paytm Gold, too.

During this four-day mega sale, customers buying Smartphones like Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Vivo or Oppo and more on Paytm Mall will be entered into the draw. 25 lucky winners of this draw will get 100 per cent cashback every over and above the cashback offers they have availed at the time of buying. All they have to do is buy a smartphone within any price range and they could get it literally for free!

Not just this, 200 lucky customers will also win Paytm Gold every day, making this sale the go-to platform for the biggest and best offers this season.

