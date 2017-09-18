The Moms Co. raises Rs 6.5 crore in series A funding

The Moms Co., Gurgaon-based Mom and Baby Care consumer goods startup, has raised Rs 6.5 crore in Series A funding round.

The round was co-led by DSG Consumer Partners and Saama Capital. The team will utilise the fresh funds for reaching 15,000 moms by March 2018 and expanding their portfolio of Natural, Certified Toxin-Free Skin and Food products across more Mom and Baby Care categories.

With complete New Mom care range and Baby Care launching over the next few months, the team plans to further expand their offline presence and continue investments in technology and building the right team.

The idea was born to Malika Sadani in 2012, a banker-turned-entrepreneur and a Mom of 2 when she moved back to India from London and couldn’t find safe, natural products for her daughters.

Three years into her research, she was joined by Mohit Sadaani, whose earlier stints included 7 years in McKinsey and a leadership role at Snapdeal as Head of Growth and Strategy.

Since their last fund raise 6 months ago, The Moms Co. has launched 2 product ranges for moms and moms-to-be, expanded their presence across most online marketplaces, even opening 2 stores in Delhi-NCR’s most premium maternity hospitals.

Today, the team counts over 5,000 moms as customers and is using this direct connect with moms for product feedback and to create their next ranges of Natural, Certified Toxin-Free products.

Commenting on the fundraising, Founder-CEO of The Moms Co., Malika Sadani said, “DSG and Saama are both seasoned investors in the consumer space. We are excited that they share our vision for The Moms Co. as a brand that truly helps Moms make safe, easy and natural choices with great quality products”

The team works with experts across India, Australia and Switzerland, and The Moms Co. is today India’s first Australian Certified Toxin-Free ™ brand, certified by the Safe Cosmetics Australia™, a Toxin-Free Campaign.

The Moms Co. follows a strict motto – Nature In, Toxins Out ™ – using only the best natural ingredients and with zero tolerance for anything harmful or even potentially harmful chemicals. The products are formulated and tested to make sure they meet every international safety standard there is – across US, Canada, Europe, Japan and Australia.

“Malika’s vision in building natural premium products with a strong focus on product quality and safety above all else is what excited us most about The Moms Co.”, Partner and Co-founder, Saama Capital Managing Ash Lilani said.

“We believe that here is a huge unmet demand for higher quality and natural products for mothers and their families, and have seen our other portfolio companies like Raw Pressery, Sula Vineyards and Veeba Foods build significant businesses with a similar focus on product quality and customer experience.”

Founder and MD, DSG Consumer Partners Asia, Deepak Shahdadpuri added, “We had identified the mom and baby segment as a very attractive opportunity across personal care, food and nutrition. We believe The Moms Co.’s focus on building a brand that is safe, natural and toxin-free will resonate with parents looking for high quality products.

We look forward to supporting them in their growth journey as they look at helping Moms around the world.”