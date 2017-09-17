Minister urges Lijjat to diversify product portfolio

Union minister Giriraj Singh has urged Lijjat, a women’s cooperative involved in manufacturing of various fast-moving consumer goods, to diversify its product portfolio by adding new products like instant noodles and adopt automation.

According to a PTI report:The MoS for MSME also asked the cooperative to increase its exports.

Speaking at the 52nd annual general meeting of Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad, Singh was quoted by PTI as saying that the largest women employment generating firm should also aim to employ “about five crore women in this business”.

“Lijjat is a well known brand mainly associated with ‘papad’. Given its goodwill in the market, I would urge you to enter into new product lines like instant noodles than being just a papad manufacturer,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

Singh said the firm should also embrace automation to increase its production and add new product categories.

He further said that Lijjat should also continue to focus on increasing its exports.

“Lijjat is not only famous in India but also a well-accepted brand overseas. Today, it exports account for nearly 35 per cent and it has clocked revenues of Rs 60 crore from exports. By adding new products through automation, we will be able to provide more employment to women staying in the backward areas,” Singh told PTI.

The organisation has touched revenues to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore and exports in countries like the US, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Holland, South Africa and the Middle East.

“Lijjat is spreading its presence in the country through its dealer network. But now we want that there should be Lijjat-owned outlets. The government will provide all the necessary assistance to ensure women get finances from banks without collaterals,” the minister told PTI.