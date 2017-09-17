H&M opens first store in Indore

H&M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, the Swedish international retailer, known for fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way opened doors to its first store in Indore at Treasure Island Next on Saturday morning to shop the new collections.

Gorav Puri, Country Controller at H&M India along with Area Manager Louis Coucke and Store Manager Vijay Kumar cut the red ribbon and welcomed the first customers in line, who received goodie bags and H&M surprises. The first fashionista in line was awarded a gift card of Rs 10,000 while the subsequent two fashionistas received a gift card of Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

“The anticipation over our launch in the Indore has been exciting, and we are proud to welcome shoppers into our very first store. We believe that we can offer our customers added value through fashion, quality and sustainability at the best price”, said Head – Communications at H&M India, Dhatri Bhatt.

The new H&M store, spread over 18,000 sq. ft and two floors carries a complete range of fashion and accessories for women, men, teenagers and children with new items arriving in the store daily. The store will be open from 11 am- 10 pm on all days.