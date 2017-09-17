10 domestic and foreign brands that define India’s denim market growth story

The youth-driven denim market promises unmatched value as well as volume growth in the overall Indian apparel market.

The market size of Indian Denim Wear was estimated to be Rs 20,205 crore in 2016. The market is now projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5 per cent and reach Rs 39,651 crore by 2021, and Rs 77,999 crore market by 2026. The men’s denim segment comprises 84 per cent of the market while the women’s denim segment and kids’ denim segment comprise 10 per cent and 6 per cent respectively.

Men’s Denim Segment: Men’s denim enjoys the largest share and is poised to grow at a high CAGR of 14 per cent over the next decade. Until a few years ago, denim was popular with men in the urban cities only, however, it has now gradually become popular in the semi-urban and rural markets also. Growing awareness and an increasing affinity for global fashion have led to this development. Denim is considered the most versatile fabric for men with multiple applications over casual wear, work wear and everyday wear.

Women’s Denim Segment: Among Indian women, jeans or denim trousers are the most popular items. Denim is also gaining popularity in athleisure form among women owing to the comfort provided by the stretch denim fabric. This segment is expected to grow the fastest at the CAGR of 17.5 per cent.

Kids’ Denim Segment: This is the smallest segment in the domestic market, but is expected to grow at a high rate primarily due to the availability of the products led by the innovations in the industry for natural, hygienic and flexible fabrics.