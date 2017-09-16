Flipkart to offer largest selection of budget smartphones this festive season

Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace, is all set to bring consumers the widest array of budget-selling smartphones across leading brands during India’s biggest shopping festival, The Big Billion Days starting September 20. The offers on mobiles will kick-in from September 21. These budget smartphones will not just be equipped with the best technology but will be available at never seen before pocket friendly prices.

With the demand on Flipkart for budget phones in Tier II and Tier III cities growing significantly by almost 2x times as compared to the last quarter, Flipkart has widened this portfolio by partnering with key brands such as Motorola, Samsung, Xolo, Swipe, Asus, Micromax, Ivoomi and Sansui. These brands will offer consumers top tech specifications like 4G Volte enabled, 8MP rear camera, upto 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, HD display, Snapdragron processor, 5MP front camera with flash, dual sim and battery upto 5000mAh etc. coupled in a single model. These specifications are better off when compared with the models present in offline markets. Additionally, the selection and quality of the budget phones on Flipkart (Rating: 3.5+) have an upper hand when compared to phones in the offline market.

The selection has been curated basis customer reviews and insights which reveal the need for 4G enabled phones with good battery, no lag in performance, and a great display under Rs 7,000. Flipkart has almost twice the number of budget phone models as compared to any other online retailer, giving customers a wide array of options to pick and choose from as per their choice.

The hero offers under Rs 7,000 during the BBD sale will be the following:

· Infinix Hot 4 Pro – The phone has great specifications including a high-performance battery (4000 mAH), display (5.5″ HD) and camera (13 MP+ 5MP). With Rs.1000 discount, it is set to be priced at Rs 6,499

· Panasonic P85 – This is the best budget-friendly (under 5k) battery phone (4000 mAH) with a 8 MP rear camera at Rs 4,999 (old price – Rs 6,499)

· Swipe Elite Sense – An all-rounder phone with ample storage (32 GB), camera (13 MP rear) and performance (Snapdragon processor) being its key specs. It is set to be priced at Rs 5,999

· Xolo Era 1X – With a 5” display and 8 MP rear camera, it is one of most affordable phones in the 4K price segment category and will be priced at Rs 3,999 (old price – Rs 4,999)

· Yunique 2 – A sturdy phone with a great display and good performance, Yunique 2 will have a discount of Rs 500 and will be sold at Rs 5,499 (old price – Rs 5,999)

· iVooMi Me3 & Me3S – These are newly launched phones with shatterproof display and a great camera and will be on discount of Rs 1,000 & Rs 1,500.

· Samsung will have a wide range of smartphones under 7k – some of the best selling Samsung budget smartphones currently on Flipkart are Samsung On5, Samsung On7, and Samsung J3 Pro – these phones will see deep discounts during the BBD sale

Other models that will be on sale during the event are iVooMi Me4, Micromax Evok Power, Xolo Era 1X Pro, Yunique 2 and many more.

In addition to the price cuts on these models during BBD 2017, consumers can also avail an extra 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit Cards and exciting exchange offers on select models.

Speaking about the great customer offers, Senior Director – Mobiles at Flipkart, Ayyappan Rajagopal said, “We have lined up never seen before deals and offers for customers during the Big Billion Days across a wide selection of budget smartphones to help them get their hands on the best technology at pocket friendly prices. We look forward to significantly further increasing our market leadership in this category on the back of our wide selection, market reach, and reliable delivery capability and affordability levers.”