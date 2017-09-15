Zara to launch online shop in India on Oct 4

Zara owner Inditex SA, the world’s largest fashion retailer has announced the launch of its online shop in India on Facebook.

The post by Zara on Facebook reads, “Dear India, our online shop is opening on October 4.”

Zara’s plan to tap the online channel in India will expand the brand’s presence beyond the eight cities it is present in currently. Smaller cities and semi-rural areas are seen to be the next growth driver for e-commerce companies.

The online expansion may come just in time too as after Zara’s instant retail success in 2010, seven years later, things are starting to slow down: sales as well as the expansion of brick-and-mortar stores due to a shortage of new shopping malls and thus high-quality retail spaces. Currently, there are 18 Zara stores in India.

The Spanish retailer has been in India since 2010 in a joint venture—Inditex Trent Retail India Pvt. Ltd—with the Tata group’s hypermarket and department stores retail company Trent Ltd.

Zara is one of the fastest growing apparel and lifestyle brands in India and had a revenue of Rs 842.57 crore in the year ended 31 March 2016, up 17 per cent from the previous year.