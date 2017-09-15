Shapewear major Swee eyes Rs 30 crore turnover in 3 years

Swee Shapewears, a comfortable and instant slimming solution for women with different body types, is making waves in the Indian lingeriewear segment by creating perfect hourglass figures.

The brand has designed three collections of wardrobe essentials that offer appropriate compression at various strategic points including the rear, thighs and the waist.

Swee’s core strength lies in the fact that its garments are seamless and ‘invisibility’ under-fitted.

“We use breathable fabric for extended comfort. The micro-massage that our product provides can have a slimming effect in 3-6 weeks’ time. There is a layered gusset for hygiene and the four-way stretch provides for a flattering silhouette,” says MD, Swee, Vijay Patel.

Focus Consumers & Product Portfolio

“Our core target audience is working women in the age group of 25-45, from Tier I & II cities, who have large disposable incomes,” says Patel.

The product, he adds, is a perfect makeover for daily use. The current product portfolio consists of shapewear that provides instant slimming solution for women with different body types.

For now, the brand has three collections: High Compression Gem Shapewear Collection; Hooked Up Seamless Shapewear Collection; and Seamless Shapewear Collection.

“We currently came up with Hooked Up and Gem Collections. The idea behind introducing the two collections was to deliver the superior quality product to the customers. In order to achieve the quality, we came up with a material which blocks moisture and helps prevent irritation, is skin friendly and durable. The Hooked Up series was brought to give a better grip and support. This would seize every opportunity to wear their favorite designer outfits to adorn and flaunt their beauty,” says Patel.

Prices range from Rs 650 to Rs 2500 per piece.

Expansion Plans & E-Commerce

While the brand is busy promoting their current collections, Patel says that bringing in more collections would completely depend upon the market requirement.

“Our primary markets are basically the ones situated in metro cities. We are present in a number of MBOs like Big Bazaar (Future Group), Lady Care and Kamdhenu in Mumbai, and Chennai Silk and Naidu Hall in Chennai. Our distribution channel is spread across the nation,” he adds.

The brand claims to have gained a majority stake of the shapewear market in India.

“Since its launch, Swee has been competed ably with bigger brands and overtaken them in every aspect. We have recorded a turnover of Rs 18 crore in FY16-17 at a CAGR of 15 per cent and are eyeing Rs 30 crore in the next 2-3 years at a CAGR of 25 per cent,” concludes Patel.