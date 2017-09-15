British Designer, Simon Carter launches fashion brand `Simon Carter’

Unfolding a new chapter in the Indian fashion milieu, British designer, Simon Carter marks his India entry with the launch of `Simon Carter’ menswear brand. As part of his India visit, Simon Carter on Thursday launched the exclusive store in Mumbai at Phoenix Market City, Kurla and plans to launch the iconic designer wear menswear brand with 10 Simon Carter exclusive stores across the country by FY 2017-18. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail had signed an exclusive deal with the brand last year.

A quintessential British brand, Simon Carter’s uniqueness is embossed in its quirky, yet sophisticated and stylish designs straddling full range of men’s clothing and accessories. With a conspicuous presence of heritage and tradition in its collection and an uncompromised attention to detail and quality, the brand philosophy is rooted in a tradition of eclectic English style, taking classic forms and adding a twist of eccentricity. The Simon Carter menswear collection is a playful mix of prints and colours, tailored fit for the modern man to give them a sense of exuberance and style.

Simon Carter India collection, designed for the individualistic and expressive Indian men, is inspired by India. The range that includes shirts and accessories is inspired by the everyday Indian life musings – the musical wedding bands, car, the beautiful Indian pariah dog leisurely stretching around, the energy at the railway station, etc.

Spread over 1,200 sq. ft, the Simon Carter exclusive store at Phoenix Market City, Mumbai personifies Simon Carter’s quirkiness and dynamism, with the store design being contemporary and modern, dispersed with British architectural elements.

Sharing his excitement on the launch in India, Founder and Designer, Simon Carter Ltd., Simon Carter said, “I’m proud to partner with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and so happy to bring authentic British style to India. I believe India suits Simon Carter and Simon Carter will most definitely suit India, with its high quality, witty and eclectic style of dressing for the modern Indian men. My inspiration comes from the world around me and my line for India is hugely inspired by India, its everyday things, places, boundless spirit and its heart-warming people. “

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, Madura F&L, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Vishak Kumar said, “Simon Carter is an iconic menswear brand and we are excited to bring it to our Indian consumers, who have a personal sense of style and appreciate good design, with a perfect blend of British sophistication and quirky expression. The addition of Simon Carter is a part of our strategic intent to grow our international portfolio, significantly contributing in consolidating our position in the affordable luxury space, giving our discerning customers a true taste of high-end fashion.”

Simon Carter complete range comprises classic suits, jackets, shirts and blazers suited for any occasion. The Simon Carter shirts are made of premium and exclusive fabrics sourced from leading European mills that creates a beautiful fusion between bold figurative prints with subtle florals, dots and geometric prints. The softly tailored suits and jackets range made from classic wools and linens is best suited for a fast-paced lifestyle of a contemporary global man. The complete range, including the India collection is priced between Rs 3,000 – Rs 14,000.

Simon Carter collection will be available across leading e-commerce sites.