Amazon.in sale from September 21-24

Amazon.in will be holding its sale — Great Indian Festival — from September 21-24, a company statement said here on Wednesday.

The sale will start early at 12 noon on September 20 for its Prime members.

“As our customers prepare for the festive season, we are geared up to serve them with blockbuster deals from India’s biggest brands,” said Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India, Manish Tiwary.

The Great Indian Festival will have offers on a range of products from smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, apparel for men and women, fashion accessories, beauty and make-up, personal care, books, baby products, toys, clothing and accessories, shoes, pet products, gourmet foods, gardening accessories and more.

Amazon has partnered with 11 banks to offer customers EMIs with six tenure options along with Bajaj Finserv.