H&M opens debut store at Vietnam

H&M has opened its very first store in Vietnam on September 9.

The new store opening was highly anticipated with customers queuing from 10:00 pm the night before to be among the firsts to grab hold of the extensive fashion items on offer. Right before the official opening hour, a pre-opening count down party with live DJ performances and signature H&M staff dance was enthusiastically enjoyed by all queuers. Besides giving away the limited edition H&M Vietnam tote bag with H&M goodies to the first 1,000 customers in line, H&M also surprised and excited the crowd with 3 giant gift cards of VND 6 mil, 4 mil and 2 mil to the 3 luckiest shoppers.

H&M’s Country Manager for Southeast Asia, Fredrik Famm; Sales Manager for Vietnam, Anne Soderberg; and Store Manager, Nguyen Kieu Oanh, officially cut the ribbon and welcomed the first eager shoppers.

“We have been waiting for this day for a long time and the response from our customers in Vietnam was definitely worth the wait! I am proud to welcome shoppers to our very first store and we are pleased to offer our customers added value through fashion, quality, and sustainability at the best price in a sustainable way,” says Fredrik Famm.

Located at Vincom Center Dong Khoi in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, the over 2,000 sqm flagship store spans over two levels, houses a selection of latest fashion and accessories for men, women, teenagers and kids, including the H&M Studio AW’17 womenswear. Later in the year, the brand will also bring its global lines such as The Weeknd’s Selection and the recently announced ERDEM x H&M designer collaboration followed by the Holiday collection.