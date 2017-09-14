Uber launches UberEATS in Delhi, partners over 200 restaurants for food delivery service

US-based cab aggregator Uber on Wednesday said it has launched ‘UberEATS’ in Delhi and has partnered 200 restaurants for the food delivery service.

“Partnering with over 200 restaurants in South Delhi, Delhiites can now order their local favourites from restaurants like Barista, Moti Mahal, Pita Pit, and Dimcha,” Uber said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Uber had launched UberEATS in India starting with Mumbai. It then extended the service to Gurugram in June.

UberEATS is Uber’s attempt to bite into the food delivery market that is currently dominated by the likes of FoodPanda, Swiggy and Zomato in India.

Started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles, UberEATS was later launched as a separate mobile app in Toronto in December 2015. Since then, it has been expanded to 27 countries covering over 45,000 restaurants globally, including India.