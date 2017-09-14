Milk content increased by 8 per cent in new Milkybar: Nestle India

Trying to improve the nutritional profile of its chocolate products, Nestle India has re-introduced ‘Milkybar’ with its milk content increased by 8 per cent.

The company said raising the milk content has been followed by reducing the sugar quantity in the product by about 10 per cent and with improved taste.

A top Nestle India official told visiting media persons at its factory here that the gross daily amount (GDA) has been displayed clearly on the product packs in a bid to raise consumer awareness.

“With the intent of being more transparent, and trying to raise consumer awareness we have mentioned GDA on the front of the pack,” said General Manager, Chocolate and Confectionery, Nestle India, Nikhil Chand.

“We have also made concerted efforts to promote ‘portion guidance’. All our chocolate and confectionery innovations have lighter treats (in terms of calories) as part of the portfolio, several of which are less than 50 calories per serving,” he added.

Chand said that of Nestle’s entire range of products, 97 per cent of the portfolio volume consists of less than 100 kilo calories (kcal) per serve while 54.5 per cent consists less than 50 kcal per serve.

“In line with this, we have used our strength in research and development as well as consumer understanding to develop a tastier recipe for Milkybar that is also lower in sugar content,” Chand added.

The new range of Milkybar white chocolate has been re-launched this month. Milkybar was introduced in the country in 1991.

The product, introduced in packs of Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20, also comes with imprinted jigsaw puzzles intended for children to “play, eat and learn”, the company added.

In another development, Nestle India has introduced chocolate gift packs for the upcoming festive season in partnership with the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association (MFPA), an international, registered society of disabled artists who paint with their mouth or feet.

The MFPA artists were given the opportunity to showcase their art on the chocolate gift packs, the company added.

Nestle India’s factory unit at Ponda in Goa, which was commissioned in 1995, manufactures its Milkybar, KitKat, BarOne and Alpino range of chocolates.

The Tahliwal Plant in Himachal Pradesh produces the Munch and Munch Nuts chocolates.