iPhone 8, 8 Plus to retail in India from September 29

Retail major Brightstar India on Wednesday said iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus would be available for pre-orders starting September 17 at its authorised stores in north and east India.

The new iPhone models would start retailing in retail stores starting September 29, it added.

Apple’s high-end iPhone X (starting price of Rs 89,000) with facial recognition, would be available for pre-orders at Brightstar starting October 27 and would be available at stores from November 3, the company said in a statement.

Apple on Tuesday unveiled iPhone X with facial recognition system, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the new Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K.

Hosting the event for the first time at the opulent Steve Jobs Theatre on the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, the tech giant introduced iPhone X — an ultra-premium model.

iPhone X sports a unique “FaceID” facial recognition system to unlock the device. Just look at your phone to unlock it. The feature is enabled by a ‘True Depth’ camera system in the A11 neural engine.

iPhone 8 64GB costs Rs 64,000 while the 256GB variant will be available for Rs 77,000.

iPhone 8 Plus starts at Rs 73,000 for 64GB. The 256GB variant will cost Indian users Rs 86,000. People can pre-order the devices from September 15 and the phones will be available from September 29.