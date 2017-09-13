Select CityWalk to overhaul retail portfolio with more than a dozen new brands

Delhi’s Select Citywalk, arguably India’s most recognised and felicitated shopping centre, is expanding its retail portfolio. The most popular shopping destination is introducing over a dozen new retail brands over the next one month.

In an interview with Indiaretailing Bureau, CEO and Executive Director, Select Citywalk, Yogeshwar Sharma said, “We want our shoppers to go through a new experience every time they visit Select CityWalk. To keep the exclusivity and their demands in consideration we’re partnering up with a variety of brands in the shopping centre. From Pandora, Theobroma to relaunching Mango or even opening of Lulu & Sky, Tribe Amrapali and Burma Burma, we’ve received a tremendous response and a lot of love from our patrons. And there’s so much more that we have in store for them in the coming months.”

He further added, “The Mango outlet spread across 2,000 plus sq.ft. will be opening on October 5.”

The shopping centre is gearing up to welcome other brands like Maison Des Parfums, Pandora, Pizza Express, Theobroma, Scotch and Soda, Jo Malone and Mango.

Meanwhile, KAI Shop, Tribe Amrapali, Party in a Box, Burma Burma, Lulu and Sky, KICA, CASA POP, The Organic Wash Club, Modern Bazaar and Vega are some brands which have already set up shop in the mall recently.

Spread over 381 sq. ft., KAI shop is a housewares and beauty care shop which predominately offers a diverse range of Japanese products. The portfolio consists of ‘KAI Shun’, ‘KAI Seki Magoroku’ and select 100 products of the company. KAI is also the exclusive distributor for Vita Craft and is introducing their products through this store in the country.

Speaking at the KAI Shop launch, CEO & President, KAI Group, Koji Endo said, “We are glad to announce the launch of our first ‘KAI Shop’ outlet in India. KAI Group is the only cutlery-related manufacturer developing more than 10,000 products in cooking, grooming, beauty care, and medical fields. With our new range, we have plans to launch five outlets in key metros by 2022 and will increase dealings at general stores in other areas of India, too. We are also aiming to increase our sales more than three times of the present, 300 crore Japanese yen by 2022.”

Modern Bazaar, which houses integrated bakery, a café and lots of gourmet specialties, and spans over 7,000 sq.ft space has also launched a new store in Select CityWalk.

Talking about his new outlet, Kunaal Kumar, who owns the Modern Bazaar department store chain in Delhi-NCR, said, “This store is a reflection of this kind of positioning where a customer walks into a store with a nice lay-out and can get to pick his choice from a wide assortment of products and brands – from the basics to the upmarket – which are all priced very competitively and come with various deal offers.”