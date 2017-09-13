Flipkart introduces innovative anti-theft packaging

Flipkart, true to its spirit in bringing pioneering innovation to India’s e-commerce space, announced that it has developed India’s first anti-theft packaging to secure goods from in-transit theft and tampering.

Designed specifically for high-net products like mobiles, tablets, and watches, this unique and exclusive pilferage protection box, which is currently awaiting patent grant, incorporates special security features in shipment.

This pilferage protection packaging box comes with several new protective features, it not only brings in a new ‘unboxing’ experience for Indian shoppers, but also ensures that customers do not receive stolen or damaged shipments. Shipments packed in this 100 per cent tamper-proof packaging will take substantial amount of time, resources, information, and techniques to re-open and re-seal to ensure original form of shipment. Additionally, being ‘tamper-evident’, in case a package has been tampered with, the next supply chain person or customer can easily detect any tampering and will be subjected to no acceptance.

Furthermore, these special boxes come with additional unique features such as, single top opening, inside flap interlocking, hidden notches in the corners and seal by shipping label. The shipping label is further enabled with special security features that will forbid reprinting or duplication of label outside.

Commenting on this Senior Director, Flipkart, Satyam Choudhary said, “Within the ecommerce industry, cases of pilferage especially of electronic goods and high-end mobiles, have been a consistent challenge for ecommerce companies everywhere. This latest innovation will enable us to squarely tackle issue related to pilferage, while reducing packaging material cost, packing process (IPP) and shipment volumes, giving us a competitive edge over other e-commerce players.”

“Being a home-grown brand serving more than 100 million customers, Flipkart understands the pulse of Indian consumers and have always worked relentlessly to introduce customer-centric solutions and innovations. This brand new innovation is our commitment and assurance to customers that all Flipkart products are genuine, reliable and comes with 100 per cent quality checks,” he further added.

The company developed this unique packaging to deliver the best experience to customers in India while shopping online on Flipkart. With Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2017 sale event coming up, this development builds an added readiness for Flipkart to deliver packages securely to customers across India, while upping the customer satisfaction metrics.

Over the last 10 years Flipkart had introduced several industry – first innovations specific to India, like cash on delivery, exclusive brand partnerships, No-Cost EMI, Flipkart Lite, Easy Product Exchange, Flipkart Assured, and PhonePe, India’s first UPI based app, which has led to significant growth of the India ecommerce market over the years. In addition, with its robust and well-oiled supply-chain network (Ekart and Jeeves), dedicated warehouses, and after-sales service solutions, Flipkart has created unique connects between brands and buyers across every nook and corner of India.