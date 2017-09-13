Amazon India expands delivery network for festive season

With the onset of festive season, Amazon India has announced expansion of its own delivery network in various parts of India, including Leh-Ladakh, Lakshadweep as well as East and North-East India.

With this expansion, Amazon now has 350 service partner nodes across 320 cities, a 40 per cent increase from 250 service partner nodes that were set up for Diwali last year, it said in a statement here.

The service partner program will enable Amazon to penetrate further into tier III and tier IV locations with its own delivery services.

“We have seen significant new customer acquisition from tier 2/3/4 cities including prime memberships,” Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India, Akhil Saxena said.

The company now has 17,500 ‘I Have Space’ (IHS) stores across 225 cities in India.

Last Diwali Amazon had announced expansion of this flagship program to 12,500 stores across 60 cities.

With the addition of 5,000 stores, the Amazon IHS program also has presence in smaller towns and cities now, it said.

Amazon has also invested in expanding its network of Fulfilment Centres (FC) to 41 in 13 states across the country.