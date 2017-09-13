10 most expensive retail micro-markets in India

The 28th edition of Cushman & Wakefield’s global flagship report, ‘Main Streets Across The World’ has once again ranked New Delhi’s Khan Market as the costliest location to rent shop in India.

The report tracks 462 of the top retail streets around the globe ranking the most expensive in each country by their prime rental value and thus enabling analysis of headline trends in retail real estate performance.

It said that Connaught Place, Khan Market and Galleria (Gurgaon) – which are the top three most costly retail locations in India for 2016 – are expected to see rental uplifts over the year due to limited quality space. Rising demand for quality space from cinemas, F&B operators and fashion retailers have further helped push the rentals.

While majority of expensive retail micro-markets are located in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru is also witnessing demand from retailers as the new commercial and residential developments along BEL Road, North Bengaluru and Sarjapur Road, the report said.

Main street locations in close proximity to luxury malls such as Lavelle Road and UBL Road are registering more enquires due to the lack of availability in the malls and is likely to result in positive rental growth of between 5 per cent to 10 per cent in the next 12 months as the imbalance between supply and demand falls further to favour landlords.

Despite limited availability of suitable spaces, the main streets of Linking Road and Fort in Mumbai continue to witness strong demand, especially from apparel retailers, whereas Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is seeing heightened activity from F&B operators. Demand from apparel retailers is likely to remain buoyant as international apparel brands continue to venture into the main streets of Mumbai in the coming months.

In Hyderabad the retail scene is dominated by fashion brands with the likes of Zara and H&M entering the market over the last twelve months, the report noted.

Here’s the list of ten most expensive retail micro-markets in India on the basis of rentals per square feet per year: