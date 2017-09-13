Hollywood star Will Smith’s son, actor Jaden Smith to open restaurant

Hollywood star Will Smith’s son, actor Jaden Smith has announced that he will be opening his own restaurant soon.

The 19-year-old star is an actor and rapper and also runs his own clothing and lifestyle brand, MSFTSrep, but it seems he’s not satisfied with all his different roles and wants something new and challenging to sink his teeth into every now and then.

Jaden, whose parents are Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, is now going to enter the dining out market by running an eatery, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He announced his new venture on Twitter with a tweet that simply read: “I’m opening a restaurant (sic)”

When not focusing on his restaurant, Jaden, whose 16-year-old sister Willow Smith is a pop star, has also been pranking people by telling strangers he is “legally crazy”.