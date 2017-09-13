Indian health and wellness brand Gaia ventures into organic spices

Spices are more than just a delectable way of enhancing the flavour of your favourite dishes. Besides boosting the nutritional value and preserving freshness, spices have an incredible number of medicinal properties including anti-inflammatory (cinnamon) and anti-carcinogenic (turmeric) as well as immunity boosting properties. But all these benefits are more likely to be availed if the spices are purchased and consumed correctly.

Conventional spices contain many harmful ingredients like toxic pesticides and Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) that not only diminish these benefits, but in fact proves to be debilitating for your health in the long run.

Towards this, Gaia – a leading health and wellness brand in India – has launched its new specialised line of organic spices under the banner Gaia Organic. Starting with six products – Whole Black Peppercorn, Whole Clove, Whole Green Cardamom, Whole Black Cardamom, Turmeric Granules and Cinnamon Sticks – Gaia Organic is all set to break the trend of spices in the Indian market.

Director Dolly Kumar, talking about the new venture said, “All our spices are chosen and garnered from certified organic farms across India complying with the strict organic standards.”

With Gaia being her first entrepreneurial venture, Dolly Kumar, a staunch health and wellness enthusiast believes that “while health is the most important aspect of one’s life, the same needs to be rendered conveniently and palatably”.

A retail brand which was established in the year 2009 when the health food industry was at a nascent stage, Gaia has been a true game changer ever since.

The brand has successfully achieved pan India presence with its availability across major retail as well as modern trade outlets. Gaia has 55 products under its umbrella including nutritional supplements and health foods like Muesli, Cookies, Honey, Olive oil, etc. and specialised lines Gaia Lite and Gaia Sport, which caters to the needs of the health conscious and go-getters or anyone looking for healthier choices.

“The organic industry is thriving all over world and India is not lagging behind. There is an increasing global concern to lead a healthier lifestyle and people are taking a more holistic approach to fulfill their health and grooming needs. Gaia Organic caters to this audience,” said Dolly Kumar.

All the Gaia Organic products are 100 per cent organic, eco-friendly and free from preservatives, chemicals and GMOs. Furthermore, all the products are certified by India Organic and SGS India, conforming to the National Standards for Organic Products.

