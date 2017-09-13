Amazon opens largest standalone fashion imaging studio in India

After the successful launch of the Fashion Studios in New York and London, Amazon launched the largest standalone Fashion Imaging Studio in India in Gurgaon to support its rapidly growing India Fashion business. Spread over 44,000 sq. ft. with state-of-art digital imagine facility, the studio is first of its kind in India and only third of its kind globally by Amazon.

In addition to 16 individual high-tech photography bays, the studio also has a large editorial suite, video editing facilities and creative spaces. Established as Center for Creative Excellence, the studio will enable Amazon Fashion to creatively collaborate with Fashion brands and partners to produce lakhs of high quality images for its fashion merchandize every year.

“At Amazon, we are always thinking about how we will raise the bar, how we will redefine the way the customer discovers, engages with, and shops for fashion online. All of our efforts we’ve made for this studio in terms of technology, scale and talent are designed to deliver high quality imagery that inspires and educates our customers”, said Head, Amazon Fashion India, Arun Sirdeshmukh. “With this studio we will continue to strengthen our relationships across the entire industry – with brands, designers and creative talent. This is part of our plan to innovate in how fashion is displayed on the site and be the best possible place for fashion brands to present themselves online.”.

Commenting on the launch, Head of Buying and Merchandizing, Marks & Spencer, Ritesh Mishra, India said, “Our association with Amazon Fashion allows us to reach a wide customer base across India. With an offering of over 1,500 styles on Amazon.in, we are able to make it even more convenient for customers to shop our quality clothing collections in India. The launch of the new Amazon Fashion Studio is really exciting and we looking forward to showcasing more of our latest styles and outfit ideas”.

Since that start of 2017, Amazon Fashion added close to 50 top fashion brands to its offering including iconic fashion brands that debuted in India like Under Armour, Steve Madden Jewelry, Juicy Couture Watches and many more. Its growing selecting includes Marks & Spencer, New Balance, Forever 21, Forever New French Connection, Calvin Klein, Mothercare, watches from Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Versus by Versace, and more.

Amazon Fashion is the largest Fashion destination in the country with leadership in selection across all fashion categories. Amazon Fashion customers can browse over two million fashion products from specially curated stores for Apparels, Shoes, Jewellery, Handbag, Luggage, and Watches. Amazon is constantly exploring new innovations in technology to enhance the customer experience online. In addition to providing customers with an intuitive search and browse experience, Amazon Fashion has further elevated the experience by allowing customers to shop seamlessly for their favorite brands using the ‘Top Brands’ filter and also recently launched ‘auto-exchange’ feature for seamless returns.