Oriflame celebrates 50 years of making ‘A Beautiful Change’; ropes in Kalki Koechlin as the brand ambassador

Oriflame India, the leading Swedish direct selling beauty brand, has always been committed towards sustainability. To create more awareness around the brand’s strong legacy and ambition for the future, it has roped in National Award-winning actress Kalki Koechlin as Oriflame’s brand ambassador to launch the much-awaited campaign, ‘A Beautiful Change’. Through the campaign, the brand aims to emphasize on the idea that everyone can make a beautiful change in this world the way Oriflame is doing; by creating opportunities for people along with manufacturing responsible products that do not harm the environment.

For the past 50 years, Oriflame has been a quintessential beauty brand with its foundations in sustainable innovations and creations. From creating opportunities for people to improve their lives to giving back to local communities and nature, it has established its position as an environment-friendly and sustainable company. Much of the brand’s vital philosophies are reflected via its many social and environmental policies. Oriflame aims to reduce carbon emissions by 50 per cent by 2020. It has collaborated with the RFA to source 100 per cent of its paper and packaging requirements from credible certified sources by 2020. Oriflame is also the first cosmetics company purchasing GreenPalm credits for 100 per cent palm oil usage. All these initiatives push the brand closer to its goal of sustainability in bringing about a beautiful change in the world.

Further, having established a global community comprising employees, customers, and consultants, it has many truly inspiring and heart-warming stories of progress, passion, and success. Oriflame provides an opportunity to people, especially women, and empowers them to fulfill their dreams. With its core beliefs of empowerment and sustainability, Kalki Koechlin is the perfect choice for Oriflame to take its message further.

Commenting on the sidelines, SVP and Head of South Asia & MD India at Oriflame, Sergei Kanashin said, “Being one of the fastest growing cosmetic companies in the world, we believe that beauty is beyond looks but it’s the way one acts. While our products bring beauty and wellbeing into the lives of consumers, they are also manufactured in a way that they don’t harm nature and the environment. We welcome Kalki in the Oriflame family and we look forward to a fruitful association with her.”

He further added, “I am extremely proud to be a part of this company. We are present in 60 countries and our India story is 21 years old now. India is a very important market for us and we will continue to serve this market with new products. We at Oriflame believe in women power wherein we not only believe in this but rather act on the same. For us India is one of the 5 strategic market and we have 2 manufacturing units here. We are a direct sales company which is like a franchisee model which is on the principal of personal recommendations.”

Brand Communication Manager, Shikha Duggal revealed, “For Oriflame we are committed towards making a beautiful change and be a sustainable company. We have a strong vision statement for the same. Oriflame is the first beauty company in the world to partner with Fairtrade Certification. We have worked on a range which is inspired by respecting nature and is a new in our portfolio called ‘Love Nature’. We wish to reduce our CO2 emissions by 50 per cent by 2020. This is our step towards driving environment sustainability.”