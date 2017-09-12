Kamal Khushlani

Founding Director

Mufti

Kamal Khushlani is the Founding Director of the Indian fast fashion brand Mufti.

His knowledge about the industry and its requirements ensures that he is always the first with new fashion and trends that later get adopted by the industry, sometimes a season later, sometimes a year later.

He can aptly be described as a self-taught fashion designer, brand strategist and futurologist. He is a firm believer in the wave of culture and fashion that will flow towards the West from India.

His ambition is to make Mufti India’s first fashion world brand. It’s this vision and foresight that has always kept Mufti ahead of times and competition.