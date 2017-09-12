Myntra to participate in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days; expects 5X jump in sales

Myntra is offering a curated collection of fashion and lifestyle products from some of the leading domestic and international brands this Big Billion Days. The five day sale period from September 20-24 will offer shoppers, discounts of up to 55 per cent on over 3 lakh styles and designs.

Jabong will also be a part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days this year making it the season’s biggest fashion shopping festival.

Some of the leading brands that customers can look out for during the sale include, Roadster, HRX, All About You, Mast & Harbor, Moda Rapido, Dressberry, Anouk, Forever21 and Marks & Spencer among others.

Talking about Big Billion Days, Chief Revenue Officer, Naresh Krishnaswamy said, “We are participating in Flipkart’s Big Billion days for the third year in a row and are expecting a 5x growth in sales. We are offering our customers the season’s latest collection at attractive prices, making it an event that cannot be given a miss, ahead of the festive season. We are expecting to sell 3 million products over the 5 day sale.”

This time, Myntra has scaled its fulfillment capacity to 5X of normal days to provide the best experience to customers. The company has also doubled its warehouse and logistics capacity to enable faster deliveries.