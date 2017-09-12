Tasty Treat launches a new snacking munch – POP CORN

Tasty Treat a popular on-the-go snacks and beverage brand by Future Consumer Limited adds a new snacking product called Tasty Treat POP CORN to its portfolio.

Tasty Treat POP CORN is a light and healthy product that can be a perfect snacking companion for any occasion like get-togethers, parties, breaks or can simply be munched on while watching your favourite web series or while travelling.

Adding some unique flavour to the snack, Tasty Treat POP CORN is available in four delicious flavours like hot jalapeno, sweet and sour tomato salsa, traditional salt and pepper and all-time favourite cheddar cheese that will leave your taste buds craving for some more. A pack of Tasty Treat POP CORN is priced at just Rs 35.

Speaking about the new product Head – Business Strategy and Marketing, Future Consumer Limited, Rahul Kansal says, “Keeping up to the brand name of being a tasty treat, we have always offered products that match the evolving palate of our consumers. Popcorn is a popular snack that can be munched on with no fear of calories, which is why we have launched them in some unique flavours that will be liked by kids, youngsters and adults.”

Tasty Treat POP CORN and other Tasty Treat products can be purchased from Big Bazaar, Nilgiris, Heritage Fresh, Easy Day stores across the country and on Amazon.in. Tasty Treat offers Chips & Wafers, Indian Savories, Juices, Cookies and Baked Snacks. Tasty Treat also provides a complete solution for Chinese cravings through its wide variety of Noodles and Sauces. Tomato Ketchup, Jams and Frozen food are also major part of the Tasty Treat product line.