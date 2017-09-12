Mango Goes Traditional Again: To open first brick-and-mortar outlet in Select CityWalk

Spanish fast fashion brand Mango is reopening its brick-and-mortar stores. The first store will be opened at Select CityWalk in New Delhi.

In an exclusive interview with Indiaretailing Bureau, CEO and Executive Director, Select CityWalk, Yogeshwar Sharma said, “We want our shoppers to go through a new experience every time they visit Select CityWalk. To keep the exclusivity and their demands in consideration we’re partnering with a variety of brands to scale up the shopping experience in our shopping centre.”

“We will be relaunching Mango which is reopening on October 5 this year,” he added.

The outlet will be opening at the same location where is used to be earlier – spread across 2,000 plus sq.ft.

According to sources, Mango will be reopening in collaboration with Myntra, which acquired eight Mango outlets from its previous franchisees – Major Brands and DLF Brands.

When Indiaretailing Bureau contacted Myntra, the brand refused to comment on the story.

Earlier this year, Myntra was awarded the master distribution and management rights for Mango in India. As a part of this arrangement, Myntra was planning to curate and facilitate 25-30 Mango stores as well as list the brand exclusively on Myntra and Jabong, in association with select retail partners over the next five years.

MUST READ: Myntra wins master franchise rights for Mango in India

The association between the two companies goes back to 2014 when apparel from Mango, one of the leading fashion brands in the world, was listed on Myntra. The brand has since performed extremely well on its platforms and is currently one of the top 5 womenswear fashion brands on Myntra marketplace. Taking this partnership to the next level, Myntra is now also responsible for managing Mango’s Omnichannel presence including Mango.com, offline stores in the country as well as the brand’s presence on its own platform.

Mango is known the world over for its product concepts, store design, quality standards and brand image. The corporate philosophy is centered around creativity that has helped the brand establish itself as a Spanish fashion leader.