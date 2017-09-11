Myntra adds designer jewellery collective, ‘CONFLUENCE’ to its jewellery portfolio

The multi-designer collective, ‘CONFLUENCE’ by Crystals from Swarovski, will now be available on Myntra. Confluence represents a new paradigm of beauty that sparkles, with a collection of exquisite jewelry, designed by some of the top fashion luminaries in the country and crafted with the finest Swarovski crystals: Amrapali, Eina Ahluwalia, Gaurav Gupta, Isharya, JJ Vallaya, Manish Arora, Outhouse, Rohit Bal, Shivan & Naresh and Suneet Varma.

Launched last year, a first of its kind, CONFLUENCE demonstrates the vibrancy, color, craftsmanship bringing alive the signature vision of each designer, embellished with Swarovski Crystals. Approximately 100 designs are specially curated in three categories – weddings and special occasions, everyday modern classics and men’s accessories. Each jewelry piece can be identified with a holographic Swarovski tag, which authenticates the usage of genuine Swarovski Crystals and comprises of a note on the inspiration of the collection.

From ornate to minimalist, couture to cutting edge, CONFLUENCE, an eclectic ensemble is uniquely and proudly Indian, targeted at the modern audience in the age group of 25-40 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Strategy and Planning and Head International Brands, Myntra, Ananya Tripathi said, “Swarovski has been a sensation on our platform and the introduction of ‘Confluence’, adds another dimension to a very rich collection, designed by the who’s who of the industry. Myntra’s presence and reach will allow for these fine works of art to reach customers spread across India. We are witnessing a steady growth in the jewellery segment and will continue to focus on strengthening it further in the coming year.”

“We are delighted to offer our multi designer jewelry collective, CONFLUENCE on Myntra. Myntra being one of the largest ecommerce fashion platforms, it was perfect for us to position this unique offering from Swarovski. With the on-set of the festive season, we are confident that this association will receive a great response from people who have a discerning taste and eye for design” said Vice-President, Asia South, Swarovski Professional, Vivek Ramabhadran.

The CONFLUENCE collection will be available on Myntra starting at a price point of Rs 2,450 and up to Rs 25,000.