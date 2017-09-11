Jockey India to double production capacity in next three years

Innerwear brand Jockey India plans to double production capacity to 400 million pieces per annum in the next three years, according to a senior company executive.

“As the brand expands in the country, we are looking to increase production. We are looking to double our production capacity from current 200 million pieces per annum to 400 million pieces by 2020,” Managing Director, Page Industries, Sunder Genomal told PTI.

According to a PTI report: The brand currently has 17 production units in Karnataka.

As price-points in India are lower than its other markets and brand-awareness, aspiration and accessibility are on the rise, the potential for growth in India is huge, Genomal explained. The brand is now focusing on penetrating deep into smaller markets.

Jockey entered India through licensing partner Page Industries, which manufactures and markets Jockey products in India, the UAE and Sri Lanka.

The company is also looking to step up its exclusive stores in the country. Jockey has about 370 exclusive stores across the country, and retails out of 50,000 multi-brand outlets in 1,400 towns and cities.

“We operate on a franchise based model, and spend about Rs 80 crore annually on establishing outlets,” Genomal was quoted by PTI as saying.

Jockey has product lines including men’s inner wear, women’s inner wear, athleisure, night wear, and accessories, alongside the newly-introduced boys’ wear.

The company is presently organising pop-up museums showcasing Jockey’s major milestones, across its key markets in the country.