The changing retail landscape of East India

3 3 Anirban Kundu, Regional Marketing Manager East and Central India, Max Retail Division

Are you satisfied with the way the organized retail industry has grown in East India until now? How do you see its progress over the last ten years?

Well, it’s not at all about satisfaction rather how progress is happening and how you are been able to justify a crucial role in creating and establishing the overall impact of the retail scenario. Being a part of the retail brand, a retail group I personally fell that, the potential in Indian market actually takes the entire country to this level where it is now. Its again not about organized or unorganized retail industry rather the overall potential which lead to a bright future in overall retail industry. The reasons are so many, the Indian retail industry is one of the fastest growing in the world compare to other country. Retail industry in India is expected to grow to US $1.3 trillion by 2020, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7 per cent over 2015-20 which is huge. India is the fifth largest preferred retail destination globally if you check and go by data instead of being there within most adverse markets all around. The country is among the highest in the world in terms of per capita retail store availability. India’s retail sector is experiencing exponential growth, with retail development taking place not just in major cities and metros, but also in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

How according to you will the modern retail industry evolve in the next 10 years?

As I said retail has a big prospect in terms of exploring business in next coming days from different aspects. Its obvious and as per customer expectation from overall convenience factor, Online retail business is the next generation format which has high potential for growth in the near future. After conquering physical stores, retailers are now foraying into the domain of e-retailing. Even we are also in the same domain with MaxFashion.com. Idea is to create a sink between offline and online store. The readiness and convenience customers are getting from offline store will be provided via online path also and that’s how creating this omniflow connectivity. Almost all retailers are on same path and creating next level of customer experience, coming out of the monopoly word called customer service. That’s the next level, that’s the new consequences for a customer to look retail in a different way. Be it mall, be it brand, be it any form of retail, this application can be applied anywhere and it actually explores different aura altogether. E-commerce is expected to be the next major area supporting retail growth in India.

What do you think are the biggest problems and challenges facing the modern retail industry in Eastern India? What bottlenecks have to be overcome to allow the industry to grow to its maximum potential?

Challenges are so many and if I go by end to end it cover up more areas but I feel these are the main issues which create the basic problems and challenges. To overcome, I personally suggest and highlight few areas which I feel in east has to be given more focus. Retailing as an industry in East India has still a long way to go since it has the maximum potetntial being the most diversified region from each and every angle. To become a truly flourishing industry, retailing needs to overcome the bottlenecks of – regulations restricting real estate purchases and cumbersome local laws, taxation, which favours small retail businesses till now, though with advent of GST we are expecting this issue will be overcomed, absence of developed supply chain and integrated IT management, lack of trained work force, low skill level for retailing management, intrinsic complexity of retailing – rapid price changes, constant threat of product obsolescence and low margins.

In which areas do you think the modern retail industry is lagging behind in the East? Where do you think industry has fallen short in the region?

East is called the retail market for tomorrow with its so much of potential. The east Indian economy has grown by about nine per cent annually over the last three years and even higher growth rates are being projected in the future. Malls and large size department stores have become a fixture in the urban landscape across the east Indian countries. The importance of managing retailing efficiently and effectively is obvious in the light of this sector’s growth potential and the increasing levels of competition. The emergence of organized retailing has given rise to the need for a whole new set of business skills and competencies required to efficiently manage organized retail operations. In addition, it has posed tremendous challenges to existing producers of goods and services – they now need to revisit their distribution policies and distribution relationship management strategies with trained manpower who can guide consumers not as a sales guy but as a fashion consultant. Among many issues we have here, value of assortment, purchase experience, logistics and supply chain issues, financing options, channel consolidation, volume driven relationships and people strategies have acquired completely new dimensions and these are the areas where we really need to work upon and explore new opportunities. Even otherwise, since shopping is all-pervasive retailing is important, both economically and socially, since it affects a large populace in the form of consumers and employers. These all actually create the fallen short areas which we really need to overcome to create the growth in east.

What do you think should be done by the industry and the Government to boost the growth of the modern retail sector in East India?

That’s an interesting part which is completely based out of expectation and assurance, though since the inception stage of retail in east, till now, Government has done so many things to boost the retail sector in east specifically. Government policy with regard to development of retail industry has been liberal and motivating in all circumstances. The traders/ retailers register their outlets/shops with concerned authorities in various cities in east and by honoring sales tax and other obligations of the state concerned, they can run their retail business very easily. With that, till now, there is no constraint on the entry of any domestic business house into retail sector. Governments need to constantly question whether there is a better or more efficient way of achieving objectives. Improving efficiency can involve reducing the costs of production for each unit of output produced but, equally, might be achieved by better matching the supply of goods and services to those things people want most or by removing barriers to innovation and flexibility.