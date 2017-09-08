Flipkart’s Big Billion sale to begin from September 20

Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace, will ring in the festive season for India with the country’s biggest shopping festival brand, The Big Billion Days from September 20-24.

Celebrating 10 years of Flipkart, the 4th edition of The Big Billion Days this year will bring billion Indians together and set the tone for the festivities. Along with a marathon of deals and offers specifically designed for Indian needs, shoppers for the first time will have access to unique and exclusive selection across 80+ categories on the back of several exclusive partnerships with leading brands.

In line with Flipkart’s commitment to make quality products affordable and accessible, this year’s BBD sale will see stellar product lines with a host of consumer financing programs such as No Cost EMI, Product Exchange, Buy Back Guarantee and Buy Now Pay Later along with special offers for SBI Debit and Credit card holders.

As an industry-first, Flipkart for the first time will offer consumers the option to choose EMIs on debit cards across top banks in the country. To make it even more exciting for consumers, the BBD sale will offer up to 90 per cent off on products across all categories with crazy deals at prices never seen before bringing best-value deals to help customers to buy more while paying less. Categories such as fashion and large appliances are also being revamped to offer consumers a delightful shopping experience, starting with an enhanced selection, more engaging customer interface, and a reliable, speedy delivery and installation service.

Announcing the dates, CEO, Flipkart, Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, “The Big Billion Days is a celebration for India because it flags off and sets the tone for festive shopping in the country. Over the years, it has grown from being Flipkart’s largest shopping carnival, to being synonymous with the festive season and Indians now relate to is as the #1 festive sale in the country.”

Krishnamurthy further added, “Our focus this year is to ensure a high uniqueness quotient to our selection across categories. We’re fully prepared to process a billion wishes in time through India’s biggest event of the year. This is all an extension of what Flipkart has done since it started a decade ago, when it created the e-commerce market in India and helped millions from small towns and villages benefit by shopping online.”