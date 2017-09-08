Yellow Tie Hospitality to introduce burrito brand Wrapchic in India

Entrepreneur Karan Tanna led Yellow Tie Hospitality- India’s first professional food & beverage franchise management company is introducing the country to Wrapchic which is a unique Indian burrito fast food chain founded by Mahesh Raikar in the United Kingdom.

Karan Tanna is instrumental in bringing US major Broaster Chicken to India and earlier in the year he had announced its association with UAE based street food brand Just Falafel. The brand is investing US $2 million a year on Wrapchic and plans to open first store in Bengaluru.

According to Founder & CEO, Yellow Tie Hospitality Management LLP, Karan Tanna, “Indian food is extremely popular across the world and there is no standardized Indian food global brand. Wrapchic with its innovative food offering and quirky positioning is quickly bridging this gap. It has grown very rapidly in UK and Dubai. Owing to the growth of nuclear families in India, Wrapchic is set to become their favorite hunger curb shop. We have an attractive ROI franchise model for investors to be part of Wrapchic in India.”

Wrapchic was founded in England by Mahesh Raikar. A seasoned foodie originally from Mumbai quit his well-paid job with a fortune 500 company in UK and embarked upon a journey to follow his passion for Indian and Mexican food and developed a fusion of both. This led to the creation of ‘Wrapchic – The Indian Burrito Company’. With a vision to be ‘the most loved burrito company in the world’, Wrapchic opened its first stall in July 2012 with its first location in the heart of Birmingham City Centre offering fresh, healthy and tasty Indian food in a vibrant friendly environment.

Wrapchic’s name is a take on Mumbai slang ‘Rap-chick’, which means ‘Sexy’. It is often used as an adjective to accentuate a noun, which in Wrapchic’s case is their food.

This Indian burrito food chain is surely an Indian western combination as even the logo, which has warli art that symbolizes India but also has the bull in the logo that is linked with the iconic ‘Bull’ which is the landmark showcase of Birmingham City Centre.

Wrapchic was one of 13 businesses that made it through the final round of the Institute of Asian Businesses’ (IAB) annual business awards 2013 and Mahesh Raiker was shortlisted Business Person of the Year award. It won the ‘Innovation of the Year’ award in 2013 and was listed as the fastest growing band in 2015 by Horizon.

“Through Wrapchic we have been able to bring Indian food beautifully into the fast casual market by keeping the core Indian flavours intact but delivering it in a format that is scalable and has legs to compete with the veterans of the field. We have the vision to put Indian cuisine on a global platform”, said Founder, Wrapchic, Mahesh Raiker.

Wrapchic now has over 10 stores and is successfully trading in various sectors and locations – from malls to the high streets and from universities to hospitals. They now trade in 9 major cities of UK.