Yakult Danone to launch new products in probiotic drinks space

Yakult Danone, manufacturer of milk-based fermented probiotic drinks, might consider launch of new products in the Indian market next year, a company official said.

“We may consider launch of new products in the probiotic drinks space next year. The products will have to sustain the high concentration of probiotic bacteria like the fermented milk-based drink”, Managing Director, Yakult Danone India, Minoru Shimada was quoted by PTI as saying.

According to a PTI report: The probiotic drinks manfactured by Yakult Danone suppresses the growth of harmful bacteria and reduce the risk of digestive disorders, Shimada told reporters here today.

The company presently has a manufacturing plant at Haryana with a capacity of two lakh units of bottles per day, he said, adding that it would increased to 2.8 lakh owing to near 100 per cent utilisation.

A 50:40 joint venture between Yakult of Japan and Danone of France, the company is targetting the functional foods segment which was developing into an emerging market in India.