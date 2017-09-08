Rajasthan’s olive tea to hit European markets soon

From the farms of Rajasthan, olive tea will now be hitting the markets of Europe soon.

Olitia Foods Pvt. Ltd, a Jaipur-based exporting company, has entered into a partnership agreement for distribution of olive tea across Britain and the rest of Europe with UK-based Greanleaf Trading Company.

In the first phase, the tea will be available in the UK and then in other European countries.

“We at Olitia Foods, after years of research, have come up with the world’s first processed olive tea. This is the first time in the world that machinery has been tailor-made for crushing, tearing and curling of the olive leaves,” Director at Olitia Foods, Dharmpal Garhwal said here at a press conference on Thursday.

“We have also received proposals from various countries including the USA and from the Gulf for MoUs. This product being produced by the farmers of Rajasthan will reach all across the globe,” the Director added.

It was in 2007 that the government of Rajasthan started cultivating olives considering that the climate here was suitable for olives. With the help of technology from Israel, the government planted olives on 5,000 hectares of land.

An MoU was signed between the government of Rajasthan and Olitia Foods Pvt Ltd at the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM) in November 2016 held here for producing olive tea.

Olitia Foods had promised an investment of Rs 10 crore for the same.

Olive tea is called a modern day elixir because its health benefits are claimed to be more than any other tea. Packed with antioxidants, this tea claims to clear the body of toxins and carcinogens.

While talking about the benefits of olive tea, Prabhu Lal Saini, Agriculture Minister of Rajasthan, said that lab tests have confirmed the presence of a strong antioxidant called Luteolin in olive leaves that can help prevent several types of cancers like blood, prostate and ovarian cancer.

“After the studies and lab tests confirmed this property of olive leaves, the decision to process them was taken. It will also medically benefit those who suffer from mental stress, cardiac disease,” the Minister said.