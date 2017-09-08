T.T Ltd to establish T.T. Bazaar stores, eyes Rs 1000 crore revenue in next fiscal

T.T., a progressive organization with sound investments in good quality systems and innovative marketing, believes in delivering value to its consumers. The company is of the view that it has held a sizeable share in the innerwear market due to the trust it enjoys with the consumers.

T.T. Ltd is the flagship company of the 65-year-old T.T. Group, founded by Dr Rikhab Chand Jain. The group covers the entire spectrum of the Indian textile sector – cotton, yarn, fabric, garments and accessories. It is a vertically integrated concern and self-contained textile producer, and garment manufacturer.

The company, a leader in its categories in the domestic market, has 25 franchise production units at eight different locations, with offices in Delhi, Kolkata, Tirupur and Gondal. The company has manufacturing facilities at Gajroula (UP), Avinashi and Tirupur (Tamil Nadu), Kolkata (West Bengal), Gondal (Gujarat) and Rajula (Gujarat).

It’s dealer network extends to 500 wholesalers throughout India and it was the first knitwear company in the country to go public. It even has overseas operations in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The brand, T.T., has been awarded a ‘Master Brand’ status by CMO Council.

Core Strengths

“We are a fully integrated company – fibre-to-fashion – which allows us to deliver consistent quality at reasonable prices,” says MD, T.T. Ltd, Sanjay K Jain.

He says the brand’s focus consumers are middle class, aged between 25 and 40 and that the North Indian region is their largest market.

“We have a complete inner and casual wear range for the whole family – predominantly in knitwear. Innerwear constitutes 25 per cent of the company’s total product portfolio,” says Jain.

Product Portfolio

T.T.’s products are functional yet trendy, comfortable yet fashionable and best of all, affordable.

“Trendy colours and spandex fabric are part of our latest collection to meet the fashion and comfort need of our consumers. We keep working with new colour combinations, printed fabrics and comfort styling products to innovate and give our consumers something new every time. It’s a continuous process of re-styling the existing range and introducing new products – all without burning a hole in the buyer’s pocket,” says Jain.

The products are quite pocket friendly, starting as low as Rs 65 for men’s vests and Rs 60 for women’s brassieres. The highest price range for the products – in men, women and kidswear – is a reasonable Rs 200.

Retail Presence

T.T. Ltd. is retailed from 25 EBOs, 25,000 MBOs and 50 large format stores in India.

The brand is currently in the process of appointing/changing agents and sales teams in areas where they are not amongst the top.

It is present in all popular market places and is also retailing through its own website, www.ttbazaar.com. However, the contribution to overall revenue from online sales is still very small. The overall turnover last year for the brand was Rs 700 crore and it is targeting Rs 1000 crore in the coming year. It has been growing at a CAGR of 20 per cent over the last 3 financial years.

“We are now actively looking at establishing T.T. Bazaar stores to penetrate markets with our complete range,” reveals Jain.