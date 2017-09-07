Pepperfry and Zefo launch furniture exchange service for consumers

Pepperfry.com, one India’s top furniture and home marketplaces has launched an ‘Exchange Your Furniture’ service for customers across select cities through an alliance with Zefo, the online marketplace for pre-owned goods.

Zefo is a used and factory seconds household goods marketplace which promises a fair price, money upfront, flexible pick-ups and a completely hassle-free and professional experience to sellers.

Through this service customers can exchange their old furniture within 48 hours of placing a request on Pepperfry.com. Customers can sell their old furniture to Zefo in exchange of Pepperfry gift cards, at no extra cost. These gift cards are redeemable against purchases made on Pepperfry.com and can be clubbed with the other offers running on the website.

The service is available on a select range of furniture pieces like beds, sofas, dining sets, tables, storage and office chairs. and currently open across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Customers in these cities can also visit the Pepperfry Studios for assistance.

In order to avail the service, Pepperfry customers can fill up an online from by clicking on the link “Furniture Exchange Program” on pepperfry.com. Once the form is duly filled with the requisite personal details, the Zefo team will contact the customer within 3 business hours to seek the necessary information, specifications and images of the furniture piece intended by customer to be sold to them.

The Zefo team will inspect the furniture to evaluate the offer price based on the images and specifications shared by the customer. This will be a completely transparent process, the Zefo team will share a quote with customer and the final discretion to sell the furniture piece will rest with the customer.

Talking about this new feature launch VP and Business Head- Furniture category, Pepperfry, Hussaine Kesury, said, “We have introduced the Exchange your furniture service on popular demand. Our customers have been seeking ways to make space for their new furniture by selling/exchanging their old furniture. Partnering with Zefo gives us an opportunity to provide a hassle free and convenient exchange option to our 4.5 million plus discerning customers. We are delighted to collaborate with Zefo and are confident of providing a great customer experience through our alliance.”

He further added, “Through this service we will continue to offer improved ways for consumers to shop for home products and provide the best and fair value on their old furniture. We aim at presenting them with the benefit of getting maximum value for their new purchase by redeeming Pepperfry Gift card on our website.”

Karan Gupta, Co-founder Zefo stated, “We are looking forward to the partnership with Pepperfry, as at this time of the year, people are looking to clean out their homes as they prepare for Diwali. Most customers want to buy new things, but their old stuff has to go somewhere. That’s where we will come in. We will go to the homes of Pepperfry furniture customers, inspect the product and whisk it away, all in 48 hours. Customers don’t have to deal with low-intent buyers, dealers, and the incessant haggling, and you get the money upfront. Associating with Pepperfry allows us to simultaneously solve a problem for a large number of customers and we are confident that this alliance will be a great success.”