DLF Shopping Malls introduce CyberHub 2.0, launches AI-based app Huber for discoverability

Millennial City Gurgaon’s food and entertainment nerve centre, CyberHub is all set to energise India’s social hangout scene as it morphs into a new avatar – CyberHub 2.0, promising twice the fun, food and frolic to consumers.

As part of the re-launch, consumers be treated with brand new entertainment and leisure zones. The new direction is aimed at adding more action at the property and will make CyberHub 2.0 the ultimate destination for delectable food experiences, thrilling live musicals and hippest brands joining the bandwagon.

What’s New:

CyberHub 2.0 – A fresh identity for the brand, with a new logo

– A fresh identity for the brand, with a new logo Huber – An Artificial Intelligence based app which would help in navigating through the physical space while adding to the ‘discoverability’ of the property for customers though mobile phones

– An Artificial Intelligence based app which would help in navigating through the physical space while adding to the ‘discoverability’ of the property for customers though mobile phones Hub Pass 2.0 – A privilege card powered with multiple benefits such as – free Valet service and discount deals across CyberHub retail, entertainment zones and restaurants. This card will be launched in partnership with DineOut.

– A privilege card powered with multiple benefits such as – free Valet service and discount deals across CyberHub retail, entertainment zones and restaurants. This card will be launched in partnership with DineOut. Movie Nights – In collaboration with Pepsico, CyberHub 2.0 will host movie screenings of all time classics, where the chips and drinks will be on the house for the audience.

– In collaboration with Pepsico, CyberHub 2.0 will host movie screenings of all time classics, where the chips and drinks will be on the house for the audience. Musical Evenings – Rock and roll with the most popular music bands who will set the stage on fire with terrific performances

– Rock and roll with the most popular music bands who will set the stage on fire with terrific performances Consumer Promotions – On Food & Drinks in collaboration with Pernord Ricard & DineOut.

– On Food & Drinks in collaboration with Pernord Ricard & DineOut. New Brands – – iHop, Bombakery, Mr. Mamagoto, United Coffee House, Pra Pra Prank, Too Indian, Drunken Botanist, Papparoti, Potbelly and Oh So Stoned as a part of our recent and upcoming business partnerships for CyberHub 2.0.

Talking about CyberHub 2.0, Managing Director – DLF Rental Business, Sriram Khattar, said “We take pride in partnering with the best brands across retail, food and entertainment. We value our association with our tenants and work closely with them to ensure the momentum to support the ever-growing consumer appetite. Our customers are key, and it’s our constant endeavour to offer them an unequalled experience to ensure brand stickiness.”

Executive Vice President & Head of DLF Shopping Malls, Pushpa Bector said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of CyberHub 2.0, creating an all new brand identity for CyberHub and presenting a host of new and exciting brands. We welcome the new tenant partners who are beginning this new exciting journey with us. CyberHub 2.0 is all set to raise the tempo and take the ‘New Retail’ journey for DLF Shopping Malls to the next level.”

“We truly believe that CyberHub 2.0 will disrupt the ‘social and community hangout’ experience in the country. Launch of Huber – your own personal virtual concierge, an industry first and Hub Pass 2.0 will be instrumental in realizing our goal,” added Central Marketing Head for DLF Shopping Malls, Harshvardhan.

Launched in 2013, CyberHub in Gurgaon’s Cyber City is one of DLF’s four organized retail properties in Delhi-NCR. CyberHub has 80 retailers. CyberHub 2.0 will see an addition of 14 more brands.