Athleisure brand Hustle goes online exclusively Flipkart, aims to become a Rs 100 crore company by 2020

Hustle, a fashion athleisure apparel brand was launched exclusively on Flipkart on Wednesday, one of India’s largest e-retail store.

Talking about the association, Founder, Tribesman Graphics Pvt Ltd., Vishal Patel, said, “We are super excited about this new association with Flipkart for our Hustle brand of products. I am sure we will get good response for our range considering Flipkart is one of the largest e-retailers in India today. The brand is a youth brand and we are positive it will connect very well with Flipkart’s young target audience.”

“Before this, for our other brand SayItLoud, we were the number one chosen brand on Flipkart in October 2016 and May 2017 during their flagship sale events Big Billion days and Big 10 summer sale respectively,” he added.

Flipkart’s spokesperson for the Men’s Clothing Fashion Team also said: “At Flipkart Fashion, our mantra is to bring fresh, unique and trendy products to all our customers at the best prices, making us the ultimate shopping destination for millions of style savvy Indians. Keeping with the category’s growth momentum, we continue to have a strong focus on strengthening our men’s fashion portfolio.”

“Tribesman Graphics has been one of our top partners for men’s clothing business exhibiting a phenomenal growth rate annually. We are certain that Hustle will find appeal among our large and growing shopper base of fashion and fitness conscious men,” the spokesperson added.

Talking about his company’s journey so far, Vishal Patel said, “We launched our own range of graphic T-shirts under the brand SayItLoud in 2013. From there on, we have evolved into a casual fashion brand for today’s social media/digital youth.”

“Fitness Fashion Wear is the in-thing these days among health and fitness conscious people. Our new collection brings the latest designs enabling maximum comfort and flexibility for all forms of exercising. Our objective is to make our collection reach customers far and wide and e-commerce platform such as Flipkart was our best choice,” he added.

On the financial growth of his company, Patel said, “While most companies struggle to make a profit in the e-commerce and fashion space, we have been lucky to make profits since our inception. Our last year’s net profit after tax was around 3.5 per cent. We are one of the fastest growing fashion brands, growing at a rate of 300 per cent Y-o-Y for the last three financial years. The company has come this far without any external funding but going forward we are open to funding and are targeting to become a Rs 100 crore brand by 2019-20.”

Tribesman has a strong logistic team and process in place having delivered over 7 lakh T-shirts, with more than 4.5 lakh delivered in the last one year alone. Flipkart’s multiple channels of fulfillment have made possible to be present in all zones of the country in a very cost effective way.

The company is also the official licensee of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Justice League. The team conceptualized athleisure brand Hustle in 2016 and signed up MTV’s Rannvijay Singh Singha and SquadRann as brand ambassadors in 2017.

It has also secured licenses of the popular series MTV Roadies in August 2017.

Talking about the advertising and marketing plans, Patel stated, “The launch campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Vitamn Private Ltd., a new age integrated communication company based out of Bangalore and Ahmedabad. We hope to roll out the campaign soon across various media platforms.”