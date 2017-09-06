Intex opens its Smart World store in Udaipur

Expanding its presence in Rajasthan, domestic consumer electronics brand Intex Technologies on Wednesday opened its Smart World store in Udaipur.

Intex Smart World stores are exclusive outlets that serve as single touch points for consumers to experience range of the company’s products.

Apart from the newly opened store, there are six existing stores in the state, including three in Jaipur and one each in Bikaner, Bhilwara and Kota.

“We are very happy to inaugurate the first store in this city as Intex is already an accepted and loved brand in Rajasthan,” said DGM, Retail, Intex Technologies, Vishal Malik in a statement.

Intex Smart World began its operations in April 2015 and currently, the company has 135 such stores covering more than 90 cities spread 25 states across the country.