H&M to open stores in four new cities this September

H&M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, the global fashion retailer, known for fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, will be opening stores in Indore, Kolkata, Coimbatore and Amritsar this September.

The brand has identified immense potential in these markets and with an accumulated space of over 75,000 sq.ft these stores will be opened in key locations.

The store in Indore will be opening on September 16 at Treasure Island Next followed by Prozone Mall in Coimbatore on September 22 and Woodburn Central in Kolkata on September 23. H&M will also open its first store at the Mall of Amritsar on September 30.

Presenting a wide selection of latest trends and timeless classics, H&M will offer women’s, men’s, teenagers and children’s apparels & accessories, footwear and lingerie.

H&M currently operates 17 stores across India, the brand continues the momentum on the expansion plans that were announced for Autumn 2017 and looks at having over 25 stores by the end of 2017.