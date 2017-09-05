Retail Technology Leaders Envision The Future of Retail

2 The Changing Role of the CIO: From Business Enabler to Business Stakeholder

Gone are the days when impressive IT or Engineering degrees staked claim to a CIO’s fame. With most companies fusing their IT strategy with business strategy, today’s Head of Technology is getting down to business and is expected to use technology to drive business strategies and fulfil the corporate vision. The tech credentials are not even a mandate anymore. Given the consumer demand for digital transformation, it is important for Technology Heads to develop the mindset of Digital Enabler and Growth Hacker in the next couple of years.

“Heads of Technologies now need to have a deeper understanding of business and its challenges to drive sales and margin growth, without ignoring the customer intimacy needed to stay aligned with their expectations from retailers as a service provider,” observes Head IT Strategy and Governance, Arvind Ltd, Abel A Correa.

The age of web and mobile technology has created highly tech savvy customers who look for a seamless shopping experience across multiple channels. Consumers use technology in various ways before they shop and during their time in the store – they search for online coupons, use mobile devices to check prices, research products, make shopping lists and read product reviews. From being present across channels, the focus now is to provide a unified experience across channels.

Customers will naturally gravitate towards retailers that can combine a competitive shopping experience with high customer satisfaction.

With lines getting blurred between service offerings, it is important for retailers to be creative and innovative to provide a relevant and unique differentiator.