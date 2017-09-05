Intex Technologies to offer smart home, kitchen and office interior solutions

Blending technology, innovation, contemporary design and aesthetics with consumer friendly pricing, Intex Technologies has launched a new category of furniture and interior solutions, expanding its business portfolio that consists of mobiles and consumer durables and IT accessories.

The company launched its new brand ‘Deco Veco’ and opened its first flagship experience store under the brand at Kirti Nagar, New Delhi with an area spread across 7,500 sq ft. Through ‘Deco Veco’, for the first time Intex will offer concept based retail to customers by showcasing concepts in home, kitchens, office and institutional furniture supported through a digital platform, decoveco.com.

The store is an experience centre with four floors dedicated to home furniture, modular kitchens, office and institutional furniture with a wide collection of trendy and world-class product categories including sofas, beds, bar furniture, dining furniture, lounge furniture, recliners, TV units, modular kitchens and wardrobes, office workstations, office chairs, desking, storages, school furniture and much more positioned around the mid and upper mid consumer segments.

Other than having furniture on display, the showroom also has an in-built digital library and browsing zones that demonstrates a wider array of products for easy buying. Through this library, one can browse the entire portfolio online and experience the touch and feel of the products just as one would do at the Stores. In addition, a high-tech design studio in the Store has a team of talented designers, equipped with sophisticated and modern day software and tools who work relentlessly to create your dream home or office within just four weeks. A unique concept of ‘POP – Power of Personalization’ can also be experienced at the store which enables customers to personalize their furniture like colour, texture, size and configuration.

Says CEO – Furniture and Interiors Business, Intex Technologies, D. K. Jairath, “We at Intex have been engaged in furniture and interior solutions category over the past three years in the B2B projects space and are now moving into B2C with the launch of our new brand ‘DecoVeco’ and this flagship store at New Delhi. We are very excited to enter this space as our in-house team of expert designers and tech gurus are constantly working on new and innovative concepts and ideas which gives us the confidence that we can transform any conventional interior landscape into an uber smart, personalised and productive home as well as work environment. We have aggressive expansion plans with the Omni-channel growth strategy wherein we will leverage the community of Architects, Designers, PMC’s, Dealer partners and Business Associates to develop and grow this segment together.”

An entire gamut of products under this category will be exclusively displayed and sold on the brand website (www.decoveco.com) and will also be available on other e-commerce marketplace platforms shortly.

The company has just launched ‘The Great Indian Kitchen Festival’ wherein it will give away upto 25 per cent discount on Modular Kitchens and Wardrobes for a month.

By end of 2017, Intex plans to launch 20 similar experiences centres in studio format in cities like Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Chandigarh etc. The company has already executed several B2B projects successfully in North India with Vodafone, Omaxe, Amrapali, Gionee, DPS, AIIMS, Mahagun, M3M, JLPL, Sandwood, Gilco, Ajnara, Imperia and others.