The Chennai Silks opens 20th outlet in Tamil Nadu

Multi-brand textile retailer, The Chennai Silks, has inaugurated its 20th showroom in Tamil Nadu at neighbouring Thiruvallur.

The new outlet, also comprising its jewellery store Sri Kumaran Thanga Maligai, was unveiled by company Managing Director T K Chandiran, a press release said.

This is the third store of Chennai Silks to be inaugurated in the last 15 days, the earlier ones being in Tuticorin and Kumbakonam.

Chennai Silks has set up 56 windmills to meet its electricity demand besides an 8MW solar power plant, the release added.