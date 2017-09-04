TBZ-The Original launches two new stores in Mumbai

India’s most trusted and well-known jewellery brand, TBZ-The Original (Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited) with a rich design legacy of over 150 years, has opened new stores at R-City Mall Ghatkopar and Seawoods Grand Central (SGC) Mall, Navi Mumbai.

Director, TBZ Ltd., Raashi Zaveri, who has been actively involved in the new launches, said, “The new TBZ-The Original stores are positioned as new-age jewellery fashion destinations, we have crafted new and fun experiences for the millennials and new age customers a statement of self expression.

Talking about TBZ Ltd.’s new brand store locations, Zaveri added, “This conscious & strategic decision to reach out to a target audience who are different from our core audience. These stores address the fashion conscious affluent customers who think of jewelry as a fashion statement.

TBZ-The Original stores at Seawoods and R-City offer a wide array of contemporary, light-weight, innovative and attractive diamond jewellery designs with an added attraction of custom-made products. The light-weight diamond jewellery showcased in the showroom is a blend of subtle yet classy and dainty pieces for daily wear which reflect modern design sensibilities.