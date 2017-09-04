Manpasand Beverages’ Mango Sip and Parle G to form an exclusive promotional venture

India’s leading manufacturer of biscuits, confectionary, snacks, cakes and rusks, Parle Products, and, the country’s major fruit juice manufacturing company, Manpasand Beverages, have entered into an exclusive tie-up. It is a one of its kind partnership in which the beverage major and the makers of the world’s largest selling biscuit brand, ‘Parle G,’ will create a synergy to cater to an ever growing demands of the Indian consumers.

Instituted in 1929, Parle Products is synonymous with quality, nutrition and superior taste. With an array of brands in the biscuit, snacks, and confectionary segments, Parle has a reach spanning the remotest villages of India and in over 75 countries across the world. According to AdAge India, over 400 million Parle G biscuits are produced daily and around 100 crore packets of different sizes are sold across six million retail stores.

Under this tie-up, Manpasand Beverages will have access to 4.5 million outlets pan-India for its flagship brand ‘Mango Sip’. In this association, both companies will cross-promote their brands and aim to achieve a significant market share in snacks & biscuits and the beverage industry.

A pilot of the said partnership is already underway in eastern region of India where 2 lakh outlets of Parle Products have been roped in by Manpasand Beverages. The beverage major has introduced a new packaging for Mango Sip, ‘Mango Sip Gold’, for this partnership. Under this, Parle biscuit packs and Parle’s Wafers will be offered along with Mango Sip’s various SKUs.

Speaking about this development, Chairman and Managing Director of Manpasand Beverages Ltd, Dhirendra Singh said, “The core strength of Manpasand Beverages has been the Company’s strong distribution network in all parts of India and its presence in the rural and semi-urban markets. Further, we have embarked on a path to create innovative beverages for the masses, which are not only affordable but also nutritious. Given this ethos, Parle Products emerges as a natural partner as they have a strong distribution network across the country and also a diversified product portfolio that caters to all types of consumers. The pilot phase of this tie-up is currently underway and responses so far have been very encouraging as customers are appreciating the affordable pricing of the combo. We feel extremely delighted to have this opportunity to work with them and look forward to creating a formidable synergy in the FMCG sector.”

Speaking about the tie-up, Category Head, Parle Products, Krishna Rao said, “Parle is synonymous with the quintessential snack that every Indian has grown up with. We are very proud of our Indian roots and it gives us immense pleasure to come together with another proud Indian company, Manpasand Beverages. We see this opportunity to notch up our commitment to provide tasty and healthy food to our consumers. This is a significant venture for us as we look for further growth in the Indian FMCG market with value-for-money products.”

Since June 2015, Manpasand has embarked on an expansion mode through strategic alliances in both on-trade and off-trade formats. The Company’s brands are available at METRO Cash & Carry, Baskin-Robbin, SPAR, major organised retail chains and FMCG companies.