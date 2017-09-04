Coca-Cola introduces Minute Maid Santra

After successfully delighting consumers with the wholesome and refreshing taste of home-grown Mosambi in Minute Maid Pulpy Mosambi, Coca-Cola has announced the launch of Minute Maid Pulpy Santra that contains Santra (orange) juice from the oranges locally-grown in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The downright deliciously Minute Maid Pulpy Santra contains juice from perfectly ripe, hand-picked Indian Santra fruits and pulp that provides for a fruit-eating experience. The wholesome new drink, made from the choicest citrus fruits, will be available in ready-to-serve 400 ml pack.

The new launch is in tune with the Coca-Cola System in India’s, transformational journey to create a Virtuous Fruit Circular Economy by using a variety of Indian fruits in its beverages. The Coca-Cola Company in India along with its owned bottling operation, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, fruit suppliers and processors in India is already working with 4 lakh farmers and training many of them on innovative and effective ways of practicing horticulture to help realize Prime Minister’s vision of doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

Handing over the first bottle of Minute Maid Pulpy Santra to a farmer who grew the fruit for the beverage, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis said, “We have a tireless resolve to bring about positive changes in the lives of our farmers. We are happy that companies like Coca-Cola and their partners like Jain Irrigation are committed towards the agricultural economy. They can also help introduce modern and scientific methods of farming to improve both quality and quantity of agricultural produce. I am sure this will play a key role in developing the agri sector in India and Maharashtra and help us in making the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji’s vision to double the farm income by 2022. This occasion has become all the more special marking the presence of James Quincey President and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. I want to assure him that he has found a partner for life in Maharashtra. We are enthused to embark upon this journey of bringing a meaningful change in the lives of our farmers”.

“Currently, our beverages are sold in over 26 lakh outlets in India. Our aim is to leverage this pervasive distribution for our juice-based drinks so that consumers get easy access to them. Our commitments to create demands for locally grown fruit based beverages and invest in the agri ecosystem are the cornerstones of Virtuous Fruit Circular Economy. We recently launched Minute Maid Pulpy Mosambi containing fruit juice from the locally-grown Mosambis. I am happy to share that it is already available in more than 1 lakh outlets across the country. The launch of Minute maid Pulpy Santra is another milestone in this transformational journey. In the first phase, we have sourced Santra fruits from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.” said President, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, T Krishnakumar.

The Coca-Cola Company along with its partners in India had recently announced a contribution of US $1.7 billion+ in the fruit circular economy of the country over the next 5 years. Close to US $900 million of this contribution would be towards the procurement of processed fruit pulp and fruit concentrate; and the remaining would be invested towards creating the required infrastructure including manufacturing lines, juice bottling infrastructure, fruit processing plants and equipment, and agricultural interventions. An estimated 2 lakh farmers will benefit from this 5 year roadmap in which 2.10 million tonnes of fruit is likely to be processed.

The Coca-Cola Company owned bottling operation in India, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages and Jain Irrigation have already invested in Project Orange Unnati and Project Mango Unnati that promote modern technologies like Ultra High Density Plantation (UHDP) and Micro Irrigation System for better resource management and enhanced produce.

The company has drawn up a compelling retail activation campaign to market the product with attractive proposition of ‘gulp the pulp’ and inviting more consumers to try out the ‘grown in India, made in India’ juice drink.

Minute Maid is one of the world’s largest juice and juice drink brands and has a heritage of nutrition, innovation, and quality. The beverage provides more choice as part of the company’s commitment to provide beverages for life to its consumers.