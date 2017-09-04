FabAlley to open 10 exclusive stores by 2018

Fashion brand FabAlley is looking to open about 10 exclusive stores in India by next year as part of efforts to expand its offline presence.

According to a PTI report: The brand which was till now present in online space including Amazon and Myntra is looking to garner 25 per cent sales through the offline channel.

The company recently announced the launch of its first brick-and-mortar store in Bengaluru.

“We would be opening 8-10 stores in the next one year and initially these are going to be in metros including NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune in the first phase,” CEO, FabAlley, Shivani Poddar told PTI.

Founded in 2012, FabAlley has so far raised US $2.5 million in two rounds of funding and is looking for a next round by next year.

The company which last year tied up with the central departmental stores has presence in about 50 shop-in-shop pan India.

“There was a lot of customer feedback for the need of offline presence and we also realised that from a brand building point of view in terms of reaching Tier I and Tier II cities,” Poddar told PTI.

She further said more stores would come up on the basis of the response from metros.