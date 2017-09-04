Ozone Group forays into professional hair care segment; partners Brazil’s Embelleze

Pharma and FMCG firm Ozone Group today announced its foray into the professional hair care segment by partnering Brazil’s Embelleze.

According to a PTI report: Ozone Organic Advantage launched Embelleze’s Novex brand across the country.

“In our skin care products, we focus more on sustainable healthy, clear and glowing skin, rather than chemically- treated superficial correction. This new alignment with Embelleze will further strengthen the product offerings of Ozone in India,” Chairman and Managing Director, Ozone Group, S C Sehgal told PTI.

Sehgal said the company will leverage its existing distribution network for the Novex brand.

Novex’s product range comprises of salon professional products. These products are priced at Rs 1,200 to Rs 5,000 and will be available in all the leading salons across India.