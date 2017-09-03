How to loyalize your customer base

What do think is the optimal approach for retailers to run their loyalty programs and how are you doing it in your organisation?

Customer engagement is the key to running a successful loyalty program. Of all the loyalty programs that I have run or been a part of, the most important thing I have focused on is to develop a better understanding of the consumer. It is important to understand the customer’s shopping behaviour andwhat they expect from the brand. The way to do it is through the various formal and informal insights and detailed analyses, which a retailer gets from the data available. Based on the analyses and data, a retailer can craft well thought out strategies and tactical plans. As there are diff erent segments of customers, each one has to be engaged differently. Loyalty programs are designed to convert shoppers into advocates of the brand. A successful loyalty program is one that builds customers’ faith and belief in the brand, and retailers should aim to create such loyalty programs.

Do the loyalty programs offer good value to the customers?

Value is not essentially through points. Contrary to what one believes, there is very little value attached to the percentage that the customer gets back on spends. It is important to give customers ‘innovative’ rewards, which encourages them to keep coming back for more. While a 10 per cent cashback works in some months, an engagement program run over a fixed period leading to instant rewards on spend slabs works well in others. The customer needs to have a reason to choose you over your competition and it is therefore important that each segment of customer is given something month-on-month so as to make you their first choice.

What percentage of your shopper base is covered by your customer loyalty program?

In the organisations I have worked with, we were able to build loyalty programs where the base was from 70 per cent to 90 per cent of the businesses.

What impact do loyalty programs have in terms of sales, customer visits, etc?

In my last independent assignment, by building advocates through the loyalty program – in a period of four months – one was able to increase acquisition to 2X and increase repeats by 40 per cent.

Which elements of the customer reward activities and loyalty program are most popular with the shoppers?

As I mentioned earlier, customers are different. One size does not fit all. It is important to have the relevant message communicated to the right customer segment, otherwise it is all spam. Cashbacks work for some segments whereas being part of a preview sale works better for others. Getting a gift on their birthday works for yet another set and inviting them to be a part of the decision making process on new products works for yet another group. The key is understanding what excites the customer and giving them that.

How do you see the evolution of loyalty programs of F&G retailers? Can they use the programs to generate personalized offerings and promotions for customers?

In F&G, it is important to understand customer baskets and innovate on how one can keep making the customers’ lives easier. So if you have a monthly shopper buying common items, can you pre-pack her basket and send her a message that it’s waiting for her and thus help her save time? Can you do pre-bundles of the frequently purchased products basis shopping habit and give customers a great deal on them? As a business if I’ve identified that I have a customer who is only buying a certain category of product, can I give them related offers to buy from another category? For instance, if someone is buying diapers, can I get them to buy baby food at a great deal? Through better segmentation, analysis and a strong IT program, it is definitely possible to do personalized offerings and coupons for F&G customers to keep them coming back for more.