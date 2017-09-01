Nishant Poddar, Chief Marketing Officer, Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd

Since joining Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd in Aug’ 2014, Nishant Poddar has helped grow the company from a lone brand Collectabillia to a strong 4 brands business with the launch of Wrogn, Imara and Ms. Taken.

As Head of Marketing & Retail, he is responsible for building partnerships and broader business relationships with online and offline channel partners, providing business thought leadership to his team of Champions, retail expansion along with complete marketing and promotion of all the fashion brands.

He is a focused, result and process oriented professional within cross-functional areas of marketing, and having worked for all domains of marketing functions. He has acquired knowledge and experience at both, business and corporate levels in brand management, trade/ channel marketing, CRM, web marketing, product management, corporate and channel sales, alliances and promotions and supply chain management.

He is an effective team player having strong analytical, problem solving and organizational abilities.