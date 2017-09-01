Lux Cozi to strengthen presence in Southern markets, focus on online retail

Lux Cozi is a top player in the men’s innerwear market in India, with a strong presence in the mid-to-high economy segment. It’s a ‘value for money’ brand, which offers great comfort and style at very affordable prices.

The brand’s core strength lies in uncompromised quality at pocket friendly prices.

“We, from the very beginning, believe in providing the best quality products to our customers without making a big hole in their pocket. If economical price is one USP then the pan India distribution network of our brand is another core strength, which has helped us achieve the position of market leader. Today, Lux Cozi is one of the most widely distributes and retailed brand in India with their wide presence even in some remote parts of the country,” a company spokesperson said.

Core Consumers & Product Portfolio

Lux Cozi’s core consumers are discerning value consumers who believe in paying for the quality offered.

At present, the brand boasts a product portfolio of 100+ products catering to men, women and kids’ innerwear. The brand produces vests, briefs, boxers, spaghettis, thermals, and panties represented by some of the most prominent brands including category leaders such as LUX Cozi Innerwear, LUX Bigshot, LUX Venus, LUX Cottswool, LUX Inferno, LUX Classic, LUX Mozze and LUX Karishma.

Lux Cozi Bigshot is one of the most favoured consumer products in boxer and briefs. Similarly, Lux Venus is by far one of the largest vest brands in the economy category, for kids as well as adults. Along with this, Lux Cozi GLO Collection too is strengthening the brand’s market position in the innerwear segment.

Product Innovations

The brand believes in innovating as a way of attracting new consumers and retaining them.

The top most innovative product is the Lux Cozi Glo Collection comprising of briefs boxers and vests. The collection has been made with a new, experimental fabric, cotton modal.

“The range is strikingly modish with modern and unique designs, patterns and cuts. The florescent color waistline stands out strikingly and the fabric is exceptionally soft on the skin,” said the spokesperson.

Apart from this, the brand is planning on introducing an exclusively stylish new range with to match the youth’s preferences, keeping in mind the fact that Indian men are becoming more and more style conscious and are looking for varied designs and quality in innerwear.

Primary Markets & Retail Presence

Lux Cozi enjoys a wide presence in the northern, eastern and western part of India. Its dealers, distributors and marketing agents are widely present in the area to penetrate further in the market.

“Since our presence in the southern market is not as strong as rest of the country, we are planning to come up with strategical plans to expand and grown our consumer base in these areas,” the spokesperson added.

Lux Cozi is also one of the most widely distributed brands in India, retailed through more than 450,000 stores across the length and breadth of the country.

Continuous product quality enhancement and improvisation in promotional activities are a few steps the brand is taking to enter into the southern markets where it does not have a strong position as of now.

Online Presence

The brand firmly believes in the fact that online retail is the ‘most impactful medium’ with which to connect with Generation Y, in today’s era. This is important because it simultaneously makes a brand easier and more accessible for new customers, and makes it more familiar and recognizable for existing customers.

As of now, consumers can easily find Lux Cozi products on all preferred online shopping portals including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Jabong to name a few.

Along with this, the brand has also started its own online store to reach out to target audiences and enhance its visibility in the market.